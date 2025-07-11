Power defeat Inland Valley Legends for 699th win in franchise history

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Palm Springs Power defeated the Inland Valley Legends 7-1 on Friday night at Palm Springs Stadium.

With the victory, the Power now have 699 wins in program history.

Palm Springs Power defeat Inland Valley Legends 7-1 for their 699th win in franchise history. @PSPowerBaseball is now just one win away from reaching the milestone mark of 700 wins, which they can achieve on Saturday. Stay with @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ for coverage. pic.twitter.com/tveq39Sbxx — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) July 12, 2025

This season, they improved to 11-5 in California Premier Collegiate League play, 21-5 overall.

The Power can reach the milestone mark of 700 wins with a win on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. at Palm Springs Stadium.

Stay with KESQ for continuing coverage of Palm Springs Power baseball.