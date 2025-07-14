Forever Marilyn steps into a garden for AIFD ‘Blooms Over’ program

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD) met in Palm Springs for its symposium - and is sharing its floral arrangements designed for the program with Forever Marilyn and the community.

On Monday, Forever Marilyn “stepped into a garden” thanks to AIFD, which is coloring the Palm Springs community with its "Blooms Over" program.

Thousands of floral arrangements crafted by some of the nation's top floral designers that were used throughout the symposium have been repurposed and are being shared with the public – including a stunning display at the Forever Marilyn statue.

The public is invited to come down to the sculpture at 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 14 – where volunteers will hand out bouquets in front of this vibrant floral installation.