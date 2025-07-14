Palm Springs International introduces new security screening process

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A new, high-tech security screener that people can simply walk past is coming to the Palm Springs International Airport.

It's called "Hexwave," and it uses AI and 3D radar imaging to detect all kinds of threats.

PSP is about to become only the second airport in the country to use the fast and contactless security screening system. The city of Boston was the first.

The launch of the new Hexwave at PSP this week is ahead of a TSA mandate requiring all airports to have physical screening procedures for employees who access secure areas by April 2026.

Liberty Defense offers Hexwave. Liberty Defense President Bryan Cunningham says, "You walk through two panels, it shoots radio waves, very weak radio waves that cannot penetrate skin or do any damage, and through that we can identify not just everything a metal detector can identify, but 3D printed ghost guns, ceramic knives, liquid powder or explosives or gels, flares, low-signature ammunition, all threats that are coming into unfortunately common usage now that a regular metal detector will never catch."

In a News Channel 3 exclusive, Peter Daut spoke in-depth with Cunningham about the new system.