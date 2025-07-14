Palm Springs Power clinch top seed in CPCL playoffs

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calf. (KESQ) -- Following their 700th win in franchise history on Saturday, the Palm Springs Power clinched the number one seed in the California Premier Collegiate League playoffs on Monday, sweeping the Inland Valley Pirates on the road.

The Power now have 702 wins in their 21 seasons as a summer baseball organization.

After reaching 700 wins this weekend, @PSPowerBaseball clinched the top seed in the CPCL playoffs tonight following their two-game sweep on the road. The 2025 CPCL playoffs take place this weekend. Stay with us for coverage. @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ pic.twitter.com/yH6t56DLqa — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) July 15, 2025

The Power are seeking their third straight CPCL championship. The playoffs take place this weekend.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.