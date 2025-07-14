Skip to Content
Palm Springs Power clinch top seed in CPCL playoffs

KESQ
Published 10:21 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calf. (KESQ) -- Following their 700th win in franchise history on Saturday, the Palm Springs Power clinched the number one seed in the California Premier Collegiate League playoffs on Monday, sweeping the Inland Valley Pirates on the road.

The Power now have 702 wins in their 21 seasons as a summer baseball organization.

The Power are seeking their third straight CPCL championship. The playoffs take place this weekend.

