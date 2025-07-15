Skip to Content
Pre-sale tickets go fast for Paul McCartney’s Coachella Valley tour opener

Published 12:01 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Pre-sale tickets became available today for Paul McCartney's upcoming "Got Back" tour, which will launch Sept. 29 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.

Ticket prices on Ticketmaster ranged from $800 to nearly $1,700 before taxes. The pre-sale began at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and by 11:15 a.m., fewer than a dozen tickets remained available, with the highest listed at $1,659.10.   

The 19-date tour opens at the 11,000-seat Acrisure Arena, located at 75702 Varner Road. General ticket sales begin July 18 at 10 a.m.   

Following his Palm Desert debut, McCartney will perform in Las Vegas; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Denver; Des Moines, Iowa; Minneapolis; Tulsa, Oklahoma; New Orleans; Atlanta; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbus, Ohio; Pittsburgh; Buffalo, New York; Montreal; and Hamilton, Ontario.

The tour will conclude with two shows at Chicago's United Center on Nov. 24 and 25.

McCartney, 83, is a co-founder of The Beatles and former frontman of Wings. He is one of two surviving members of The Beatles.

