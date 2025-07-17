Community meetings set to discuss proposed tax district for Cabazon

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - Residents of Cabazon will have opportunities next week to submit input on a proposed special tax district intended to pay for improvements to streets, signs, gutters, flood channels and other projects throughout the unincorporated community.

The Riverside County Transportation & Land Management Agency is proposing establishment of an Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District, encompassing all of Cabazon.

"Limited infrastructure in the Cabazon area has been an ongoing community concern,'' according to an agency statement. "To support long-term infrastructure improvements and increase quality of life for residents, the county is proposing to create an EIFD, and community input into the process is essential."

Public meetings are slated for Tuesday at the Venable Community Center, 50390 Carmen Ave. The first meeting is set for noon, while the second will begin about 5 p.m. Both are expected to last 90 minutes to two hours.

Officials will outline how an EIFD operates and what the financing mechanism can be used for, including road upgrades, flood controls, new signage, wildfire mitigation measures and other infrastructure improvements.

EIFDs were authorized under Senate Bill 628 in 2014 and permit bond sales to finance construction of private and public projects. Districts rely on "tax increment'' to pay off the bonds issued in support of them. Tax increment is generated by projects within specified locations that increase property values. No separate property taxes are actually created by EIFDs.

There are several already in operation in both the eastern and western halves of the county. Governing boards are set up to vote on proposed projects within a financing district, the foundation of which must be approved by voters.

"This is an important opportunity for Cabazon,'' county Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez said. "It only works with community participation. We're asking residents to be part of the conversation and help guide the improvements they want to see."

More information about the proposed Cabazon EIFD can be found at rivco.org/cabazon-eifd.