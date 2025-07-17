Pack the Bus kicking off in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – News Channel 3 is partnering with SunLine Transit Agency to host the 11th annual “Pack the Bus” drive today at the Walmart in Palm Desert.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., community members can drop off donations of new, unused school supplies for children at the Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City. Suggested donations include backpacks, notebooks, crayons, water-based markers, pencils, three-ring binders, binder paper, pink or white erasers, rulers, safety scissors, pencil sharpeners, highlighters, index cards, calculators and glue.

Last year, the community donated 775 backpacks. SunLine says its goal is to break that record this year.

News Channel 3 will be live on the bus throughout the day.