Brandini Toffee to offer free toffee ice cream bars for National Ice Cream Day

Published 9:18 AM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ)-- Today is National Ice Cream Day and Brandini Toffee is serving up something sweet. The company announced it's offering free ice cream at its Rancho Mirage location.

The company says if you swing by Brandini's Rancho Mirage location this Sunday, July 20th from 12–4 PM, you can get a free toffee ice cream bar, all you have to do is show your Brandini Rewards account or sign up for one on the spot.

The store is located at 42-250 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage.

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here.

