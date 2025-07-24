Flores-Chavez main event ends in majority draw, three other local fighters earn wins

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- It was successful night for Coachella Valley fighters on Thursday at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

26-year-old Coachella native Manny "Gucci" Flores (20-1, 16 KO) headlined the Golden Boy boxing promotion against undefeated Jorge Chavez from Mexico.

Absolute WAR in round 9!!⚔️#FloresChavez | Live NOW on DAZN pic.twitter.com/XRf8snvjV1 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 25, 2025

After some early technical rounds and then late-round flurries, the headline fight ended in a majority draw. Flores is now 20-1-1, while Chavez is 14-0-1.

Manuel Flores and Jorge Chavez ENDS in a DRAW! Should we see this fight run back? 👀#FloresChavez pic.twitter.com/Zje7UCvXKg — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 25, 2025

As for our three other local fighters, all three won their respective bout.

Grant Flores won in the 2nd round after his opponent retired due to an injury. The 20-year-old Coachella native moves to 11-0 in his professional career.

And STILL... Grant Flores takes the bout via TKO 🥊 CO-MAIN IS NEXT#FloresChavez | Live NOW on DAZN pic.twitter.com/uBAPLBU8G4 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 25, 2025

Cayden Griffiths won via 4th round knockout. The 19-year-old Cathedral City native moves to 6-0 in his professional career.

Cayden Griffiths with a BRUTAL body shot to improve to 6-0 💪😮#FloresChavez | Live NOW on DAZN pic.twitter.com/OmJGsiKHH8 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 25, 2025

Leonardo "Bazooka" Sanchez also won via 4th round knockout. The 22-year-old Cathedral City native moves to 9-0 in his professional career.

"Bazooka" Sanchez goes STRAIGHT BEAST mode in round 4 to get victory #9 🔥#FloresChavez | Live NOW on DAZN pic.twitter.com/V12lKCoovc — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 25, 2025

All four local fighters who took the ring Thursday night train in Indio at the world-renowned Diaz Training Camp.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of boxing in the Coachella Valley.