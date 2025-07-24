Skip to Content
Flores-Chavez main event ends in majority draw, three other local fighters earn wins

today at 10:34 PM
INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- It was successful night for Coachella Valley fighters on Thursday at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

26-year-old Coachella native Manny "Gucci" Flores (20-1, 16 KO) headlined the Golden Boy boxing promotion against undefeated Jorge Chavez from Mexico.

After some early technical rounds and then late-round flurries, the headline fight ended in a majority draw. Flores is now 20-1-1, while Chavez is 14-0-1.

As for our three other local fighters, all three won their respective bout.

Grant Flores won in the 2nd round after his opponent retired due to an injury. The 20-year-old Coachella native moves to 11-0 in his professional career.

Cayden Griffiths won via 4th round knockout. The 19-year-old Cathedral City native moves to 6-0 in his professional career.

Leonardo "Bazooka" Sanchez also won via 4th round knockout. The 22-year-old Cathedral City native moves to 9-0 in his professional career.

All four local fighters who took the ring Thursday night train in Indio at the world-renowned Diaz Training Camp.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of boxing in the Coachella Valley.

