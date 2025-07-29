Theatre 29 will host James Franco new project the play “Desert Films”

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ)- Hollywood is coming to Twentynine Palms.

Oscar nominated actor James Franco will present his bold new work-in-progress: a surreal stage trip through fame, fantasy, and the myth of Robert Blake.

The two exclusive performances of “Desert Films” are the start of a creative process for the Franco project. The play which he has written and will star in will debut in Twentynine Palms before moving it to Los Angeles, New York, and maybe on to Broadway or the big screen.

Franco will be joined on stage by actor and producer Blaine Kern III and the play will be co-directed by film director and producer Peter Gold. The show will be presented as a benefit for Theatre 29 with proceeds being dedicated to production costs and infrastructure improvement.

Franco was working on a film project in Twentynine Palms in March of 2024, where local entrepreneur Ashton Ramsey urged him to attend a performance of “Man of La Mancha” at the Theatre. Franco was impressed by the local production and local venue theatre new stage play he had envisioned.

Two performances will be held - at 7:00 pm on Saturday, August 23, and at 2:30 pm on Sunday, August 24.

You can purchase tickets for $50.00 each and will be available on their site or by calling the Theatre 29 Box Office at 760-361-4151. Theatre 29 is located at 73637 Sullivan Road in Twentynine Palms.

Theatre 29 was founded in 1999, and they are an all-volunteer non-profit community theatre organization. Theatre 29 is very thankful for the gracious offer of assistance from Franco. Donations are being actively sought and will be gratefully accepted.