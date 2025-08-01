New round-trip shuttle service for Marines launched by Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and Joshua Tree National Park

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians is partnering up with 29 Palms Marine Corps Community Services and Joshua Tree National Park Visitor Center to launch free shuttle service for Marines today.

Today, the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians in partnership with 29 Palms Marine Corps Community Services and Joshua Tree National Park Visitor Center will host the ribbon cutting ceremony for the inaugural launch of a free shuttle service for local Marines.

The event will take place at 4:00 p.m. at the Joshua Tree National Park Visitor Center Freedom Plaza located at 6533 Freedom Way, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277.

The ribbon cutting will include representatives from Joshua Tree National Park and Chairman Darrell Mike from the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians.

The shuttle is said to be available for mostly weekends and late-night service. The shuttle will have multiple stops on the marine base, a stop at Freedom Plaza which is where the Joshua Tree Visitor Center is located, at Tortoise Rock Casino, back to park, and then back to base.

More information about the services involved with this launch have not been released at this time.

Information will soon become available at Shuttle29.com.

News Channel 3's Tori King will be in Twentynine Palms to cover the event.