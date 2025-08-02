Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Rescue Mission seeing rise in food insecurity, pushing a higher need for donations

Published 9:07 AM

INDIO (Calif.) – The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is seeking community help today for food donations due to the rising demand from local “food insecure” families leaving CVRM’s food pantry “severely depleted.” 

“We have seen nearly a 200 percent increase in families coming to the Mission to pick up food boxes in recent weeks,” said Executive Director Amanda Galindo. 

The CVRM distributes about 175 boxes of food to local families every Wednesday, she said. “Our food pantry is severely depleted.” 

Food donations can be brought directly to CVRM at 47470 Van Buren Street in Indio. Financial contributions may be made at CVRM.org 

Needed items are:  

 Pasta 

Spaghetti sauce 

Canned meat 

Mac n cheese 

Top ramen 

Canned vegetables 

Canned fruit 

Rice  

Beans 

Cookies 

Crackers 

Granola bars 

Snack packs 

Hamburger helper 

Founded in 1971, the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission provides food, clothing, and safe shelter to anyone in need.  Additionally, CVRM helps people end their cycle of homelessness with extensive counseling, job training, and job placement services.  

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here.

