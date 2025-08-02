Coachella Valley Rescue Mission seeing rise in food insecurity, pushing a higher need for donations

INDIO (Calif.) – The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is seeking community help today for food donations due to the rising demand from local “food insecure” families leaving CVRM’s food pantry “severely depleted.”

“We have seen nearly a 200 percent increase in families coming to the Mission to pick up food boxes in recent weeks,” said Executive Director Amanda Galindo.

The CVRM distributes about 175 boxes of food to local families every Wednesday, she said. “Our food pantry is severely depleted.”

Food donations can be brought directly to CVRM at 47470 Van Buren Street in Indio. Financial contributions may be made at CVRM.org

Needed items are:

Pasta

Spaghetti sauce

Canned meat

Mac n cheese

Top ramen

Canned vegetables

Canned fruit

Rice

Beans

Cookies

Crackers

Granola bars

Snack packs

Hamburger helper

Founded in 1971, the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission provides food, clothing, and safe shelter to anyone in need. Additionally, CVRM helps people end their cycle of homelessness with extensive counseling, job training, and job placement services.