One person killed, two others injured in overnight Coachella shooting

Published 1:23 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ)-- One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Coachella, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

According to RSO, the shooting happened around 3:45 on Saturday morning near a residence in the 49000 block of Corte Molino. Officials say they were originally called out for an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived, they found three people with likely gunshot wounds.

Deputies rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived, but one person died at the scene. The other two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made at this time, and according to Riverside County Sheriff's Office, the investigation is ongoing.

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here.

