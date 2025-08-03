Unleash Your Superpower by adopting a hero, Riverside County Animal Shelter offering free adoptions

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ)-- Riverside County Animal Shelters are offering free adoptions for the month of August, in a new push to find homes for pets. The shelter system is hosting an Unleash Your Superpower - Adopt a Hero event all month long.

From August 1st to the 31st, adoption fees are $0 for all pets at Riverside County shelters. That includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, and a microchip. Right now, the shelters are in a critical space crisis. Every kennel is full, and pets are waiting urgently for someone to save them.

See all of the adoptable pets at https://rcdas.org/adoptable-pets