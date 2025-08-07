Galilee Center hosts annual backpack giveaway to support students

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Galilee Center helped families gear up for the school year with its annual Backpack Distribution Giveaway on Thursday at the center’s location in Mecca.

Organizers said more than 900 backpacks were handed out.

Each backpack includes age-appropriate items like notebooks, pencils, crayons, glue sticks and folders.

Organizers said Bighorn Golf Club provided a grant that’s helping the nonprofit distribute hundreds of backpacks.

“This event is more than just handing out backpacks,” Claudia Castorena, co-founder of Galilee Center said. “It’s a chance to show the children in our community that we believe in them and are here to support their education.”

To sign up or make a monetary donation, visit www.galileecenter.org or call 760-396-9100.