Skip to Content
News

Indio discusses next steps, what residents need to know for recent 911 outages

MGN
By
New
Published 10:24 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The City of Indio has been faced with 911 lines down multiple times in the last couple of weeks. The Indio Police Department confirmed Friday morning the lines were down starting around 6 a.m.

According to Indio PD it is unknown when the lines will be back up. This comes after another outage within the City on July 24 and June 9.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from city officials on what is being done to find a solution to this issue and what residents need to know.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kendall Flynn

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content