Indio discusses next steps, what residents need to know for recent 911 outages

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The City of Indio has been faced with 911 lines down multiple times in the last couple of weeks. The Indio Police Department confirmed Friday morning the lines were down starting around 6 a.m.

According to Indio PD it is unknown when the lines will be back up. This comes after another outage within the City on July 24 and June 9.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from city officials on what is being done to find a solution to this issue and what residents need to know.