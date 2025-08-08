PS Psychedelic Society hosting event to discuss decriminalization of natural psychedelic plants

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Since 2019, six California cities have decriminalized psychedelics, including hallucinogenic plants and mushrooms. And now one local group wants Palm Springs to be the seventh.

The Palm Springs Psychedelic Society is hosting a free event on Saturday at noon at the Mizell Center in Palm Springs, called "Decriminalize Nature."

Organizers say psychedelic plants can be used in positive, therapeutic ways.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut got some details from the event organizer, Dr. Larry Norris.

When asked about critics who think natural psychedelic plants are bad drugs and should be against the law, Norris responded, "If we're really talking about harm reduction, throwing someone in jail for a substance is never a good idea. I think it's clear to most people the punitive approach to substances is not working."

If successful, Palm Springs would be the first southern California city to decriminalize psychedelics.

They remain illegal on the federal level, despite the actions of several cities.

For more information, visit pspsychedelicsociety.org.