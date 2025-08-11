Skip to Content
News

Splash House bring boost to local businesses after Weekend One

Credit: Splash House
By
Published 10:55 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- Each and every year Splash House brings in thousands of music lovers to the Coachella Valley for two weekends of fun and house music.

But the festival doesn't only bring in out-of-towners, it also brings in a boost to the local economy as tourists visit small businesses.

News Channel Three's Tori King is speaking with business owners to hear how much of an impact these visitors make. Stay tuned for her coverage at 4, 5, and 6.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content