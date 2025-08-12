Second Chick-fil-A location coming to the Coachella Valley

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ)-- A brand new Chick-fil-A is coming to La Quinta. It’s set to open up in just a few days, and News Channel 3 got an inside look. The new restaurant is located just off Highway 111 and Dune Palms Road.

This franchise will become the second Chick-fil-A location to open up in the Coachella Valley, with the only other one being in Palm Desert. Tuesday morning, local officials and the owner of the restaurant hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the big occasion.

La Quinta City Council Member Steve Sanchez attended the event, saying the city of La Quinta is pro-business, and constantly growing. He also says the council always looks forward to bringing in more opportunities and revenue to the area.

"For months now, I've had friends and just random people asking when will it open up," said Sanchez. "It's really great not just for the community who loves Chick-fil-A, but great for commerce and great for the area. We're grateful that Chick-fil-A chose La Quinta. It's the gem of the desert for a reason. We welcome businesses. We work together. It's a partnership. It is a family, our residents and our businesses and our visitors. It's all a family."

This new location is also creating dozens of jobs for local residwnts. As of Tuesday morning, the company has hired over 100 employees, and they expect to hire even more in the coming days.

The official grand opening is set for Thursday at 6:30 a.m.

If you dress up as a cow, you can also get a free meal, which is all part of their 'Cows Eat Free' event for the grand opening.