2025 high school football team preview: Shadow Hills Knights

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- Shadow Hills is the first team from the Desert Empire League to be featured in our annual team previews.

The Knights reached the second round of the CIF-SS playoffs last season, looking to build on that success here in 2025 under head coach David Palmer.

2024 record: 7-5 overall, 2-3 DEL. SHHS lost in the second round of CIF-SS playoffs to St. Anthony by a final score of 20-13.

2025 schedule - all games 7pm

  • August 22 vs Indio (Mayor's Cup)
  • August 29 at Palo Verde Valley
  • September 5 vs Yucaipa
  • September 12 vs Desert Hot Springs
  • September 19 at Patriot
  • BYE
  • October 3 at Rancho Mirage
  • October 10 at Palm Springs
  • October 16 vs Palm Desert
  • October 24 at La Quinta
  • October 30 vs Xavier Prep

We are previewing one local team per day leading up to kickoff for the 2025 season.

The first Best Local Sports Show on News Channel 3 will be Friday, August 22nd. The show will have LIVE reports, highlights, scores, interviews and much more.

Stay with KESQ for continuing coverage of high school football throughout the season.

