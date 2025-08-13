2025 high school football team preview: Shadow Hills Knights
INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- Shadow Hills is the first team from the Desert Empire League to be featured in our annual team previews.
The Knights reached the second round of the CIF-SS playoffs last season, looking to build on that success here in 2025 under head coach David Palmer.
2024 record: 7-5 overall, 2-3 DEL. SHHS lost in the second round of CIF-SS playoffs to St. Anthony by a final score of 20-13.
2025 schedule - all games 7pm
- August 22 vs Indio (Mayor's Cup)
- August 29 at Palo Verde Valley
- September 5 vs Yucaipa
- September 12 vs Desert Hot Springs
- September 19 at Patriot
- BYE
- October 3 at Rancho Mirage
- October 10 at Palm Springs
- October 16 vs Palm Desert
- October 24 at La Quinta
- October 30 vs Xavier Prep
