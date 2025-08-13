El Paseo construction reaches milestone, as crews work to complete project this fall

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)-- Construction along El Paseo continues, as the project reaches a new milestone. This week, both sides of the road are back open from the 74 to Portola.

The City of Palm Desert has most recently completed the third phase of the El Paseo Street Rehabilitation Project. This phase included improvements to the westbound lanes, north side of El Paseo between San Pablo Avenue and Portola Avenue.

Immediately following completion of the north side, crews shifted the traffic control to the eastbound lanes, south side of El Paseo, between San Pablo Avenue and Portola Avenue. Crews are now working on pavement removal and asphalt installation for this segment, with work scheduled to take place through August.

The final phase will begin in September. Intersections at Portola and San Pablo will be done at night in September, and mid-block crossings will be added after all of the paving is complete.

