The flip phone renaissance: 9 retro phones that Gen Z is obsessed with in 2025
In an era of screen fatigue and notification overload, Gen Z is quietly rebelling, favoring analog devices over smartphones.
Google searches for “dumbphones” rose by 89% from 2018 to 2021, according to SEMrush, signaling a revival in interest for basic phones. Meanwhile, from 2021 to 2024, brick phone purchases among 18 to 24-year-olds surged 148 %, while smartphone use in the same age group dropped by 12%.
In this article, Spokeo takes a look at nine throwback phones that Gen Z can’t get enough of in 2025. Our devices say a lot about who we are. And for Gen Z, what they’re saying is surprising: Opting out of smartphones is the new flex.
1. BlackBerry Classic Q20 – The Keyboard Queen
- Why it matters: Brings back tactile typing and the beloved BBM messaging platform.
- TikTok footprint: Over 125,000 posts tagged “#blackberry”
- Market: eBay, Facebook Marketplace ($40 to $200).
- Legacy: BlackBerry once commanded over 50 % of the U.S. smartphone market.
2. Motorola Razr V3 – The Ultra-Thin Icon
- Why it matters: Sleek aluminium design, Y2K flair.
- TikTok moment: Amber Giesen’s Razr unboxing at a Y2K party went viral.
- Market: Poshmark, eBay ($20 to $50).
- Legacy: Sold over 3 million units.
3. Nokia 3310 – The Indestructible Legend
- Why it matters: Legendary battery life, Snake game, all-around durability.
- Sales: HMD Global’s relaunch saw market share double after 2023.
- Market: Walmart ($50 to $60 new; vintage $20 to $40).
- Legacy: Originally sold 126 million units.
4. T-Mobile Sidekick – The Socialite’s Choice
- Why it matters: Swivel screen and QWERTY keyboard defined early 2000s social messaging.
- Pop culture: Iconic with Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian.
- Market: eBay, collector platforms ($50 to $300).
- Legacy: Redefined messaging in its era.
5. TCL Flip 3 – The Modern Minimalist
- Why it matters: Dual screens, ~17-day standby, priced under $100.
- Trend: Called “team flip phone” by Camila Cabello.
- Market: Walmart, Verizon, Amazon ($20 to $99).
- Why it works: Represents a 2025-ready digital detox phone.
6. Palm Pilot Professional – The Productivity Pioneer
- Why it matters: Early PDA with stylus-based Graffiti input.
- Legacy: Owned 74% of market share in 2000
- Market: eBay, vintage collectors ($30 to $100).
- History: Originally sold for $399 in 1997.
7. Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 – The Android Flip Hybrid
- Why it matters: The Modern Android OS in a flip form factor.
- Specs: 3.8″ screen, Android 6.0, 2 GB RAM, 1950 mAh battery.
- Market: International retailers, eBay ($260 to $525).
- Why it resonates: Combines retro design with modern tech.
8. Motorola DynaTAC 8000X – The OG Brick
- Why it matters: The first handheld mobile phone (1983), 2.5 pounds of pure tech nostalgia.
- TikTok appeal: Featured in Gen Z vintage-tech video collections.
- Market: Auctions, collector circles ($500 to $2,000+).
- Legacy: Father of all mobile phones.
9. Hello Kitty Flip Phone – The Kawaii Champion
- Why it matters: Combines Y2K aesthetics with cute, customizable design.
- TikTok buzz: Popular in “burner phone haul” and Y2K-core content.
- Market: AliExpress, Etsy, kawaii boutiques ($20 to $60).
- Cultural fit: Merges soft visuals with minimalist tech.
The Analog Future
These phones aren’t just throwbacks, they signify a movement. Nearly half of U.S. teens report being online “almost constantly”. The massive rise in dumbphone interest — a jump of 89 % in search volume — reflects an intentional shift toward simplicity. Studies link excessive screen exposure to anxiety, depressed mood, and fragmented attention. In that light, choosing analog is a radical act of self-care and identity curation.
Our device choices define our digital footprints — and Gen Z’s decision to unplug is shaping how they want to be seen: mindful, independent, and in control. But ditching smartphones isn’t without trade-offs — going analog can mean losing access to practical tools like navigation, mobile banking, or web-based services like reverse phone lookup to help identify unfamiliar numbers and avoid potential scams.
