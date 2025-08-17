2025 high school football schedule for all local teams

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- High school football is here. Below is the week-by-week schedule for all of our local teams.

Editor's Note: This schedule is subject to change throughout the season.

WEEK 1

Thursday, 8/21

Christian (El Cajon) at Rancho Mirage

Desert Hot Springs at Rubidoux

Arrowhead Christian at Yucca Valley

Friday, 8/22

Indio at Shadow Hills

Brawley at Palm Desert

Segerstrom at Palm Springs

Xavier Prep at Linfield Christian

Coachella Valley at Vista

Desert Chapel at Desert Mirage

DCA at Twentynine Palms

Saturday, 8/23

Cathedral City at Santa Rosa Academy

WEEK 2

Friday, 8/29

Rancho Mirage at Coachella Valley

La Quinta at Yucca Valley

Xavier Prep at Desert Hot Springs

San Bernardino at Cathedral City

Palm Desert at Central

Palm Springs at Grand Terrace

Shadow Hills at Palo Verde Valley

Indio at Fullerton

San Jacinto Valley Academy at Desert Mirage

DCA at Riverside Prep

WEEK 3

Thursday, 9/4

Serrano at Xavier Prep

Yucca Valley at Cathedral City

DHS at Citrus Hill

Indio at Rialto

Friday, 9/5

Palm Springs at Coachella Valley

Elsinore at Palm Desert

Citrus Valley at La Quinta

Tahquitz at Rancho Mirage

Yucaipa at Shadow Hills

29 Palms at Lakeside

Desert Mirage at DCA

WEEK 4

Thursday, 9/11

Palm Springs at Colton

Rancho Mirage at Ramona

Friday, 9/12

Palm Desert at Yucaipa

La Quinta at Hesperia

DHS at Shadow Hills

Cathedral City at Xavier Prep

Yucca Valley at Chaffey

Rubidoux at 29 Palms

Coachella Valley at Palo Verde Valley

Western Christian at Indio

DCA at San Jacinto Valley Academy

Desert Chapel at Nordhoff

Saturday, 9/13

Desert Mirage at Temecula Prep

WEEK 5

Thursday, 9/18

Lynwood at La Quinta

Yucaipa at Palm Springs

Desert Mirage at Mendez

CMI at DCA

Friday, 9/19

Yucca Valley at Xavier Prep

Jurupa Hills at Rancho Mirage

Palm Desert at Redlands

Central at Coachella Valley

San Gorgonio at Indio

Arroyo Valley at Cathedral City

Shadow Hills at Patriot

Big Bear at DHS

29 Palms at West Valley

Desert Chapel at Nuview Bridge

WEEK 6

Friday, 9/26

DHS at Yucca Valley

Desert Mirage at 29 Palms

San Gorgonio at Cathedral City

Valley View at Coachella Valley

Indio at West Valley

SJDL at Desert Chapel

La Quinta at Central

WEEK 7

Thursday, 10/2

Desert Mirage at Coachella Valley

CMI at Desert Chapel

Friday, 10/3

Palm Desert at Xavier Prep

Palm Springs at La Quinta

Shadow Hills at Rancho Mirage

Banning at Yucca Valley

DHS at 29 Palms

Cathedral City at Indio

Nuview Bridge at DCA

WEEK 8

Friday, 10/10

Rancho Mirage at Palm Desert

Xavier Prep at La Quinta

Shadow Hills at Palm Springs

29 Palms at Banning

Desert Chapel at DCA

WEEK 9

Thursday, 10/16

Palm Desert at Shadow Hills

29 Palms at Indio

Friday, 10/17

La Quinta at Rancho Mirage

Xavier Prep at Palm Springs

Yucca Valley at Coachella Valley

Banning at DHS

Cathedral City at Desert Mirage

Hamilton at DCA

SJVA at Desert Chapel

WEEK 10

Friday, 10/24

Palm Springs at Palm Desert

Shadow Hills at La Quinta

Rancho Mirage at Xavier Prep

Coachella Valley at 29 Palms

Indio at Yucca Valley

Desert Mirage at DHS

Cathedral City at Banning

DCA at Viewpoint

Desert Chapel at Vasquez

WEEK 11

Thursday, 10/30

La Quinta at Palm Desert

Rancho Mirage at Palm Springs

Xavier Prep at Shadow Hills

Banning at Desert Mirage

Friday, 10/31

Coachella Valley at Indio

29 Palms at Yucca Valley

DHS at Cathedral City

DCA at Vasquez

Desert Chapel at Hamilton

CIF-SS PLAYOFFS - First round

TBD

