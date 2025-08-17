2025 high school football schedule for all local teams
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- High school football is here. Below is the week-by-week schedule for all of our local teams.
Editor's Note: This schedule is subject to change throughout the season.
WEEK 1
Thursday, 8/21
- Christian (El Cajon) at Rancho Mirage
- Desert Hot Springs at Rubidoux
- Arrowhead Christian at Yucca Valley
Friday, 8/22
- Indio at Shadow Hills
- Brawley at Palm Desert
- Segerstrom at Palm Springs
- Xavier Prep at Linfield Christian
- Coachella Valley at Vista
- Desert Chapel at Desert Mirage
- DCA at Twentynine Palms
Saturday, 8/23
- Cathedral City at Santa Rosa Academy
WEEK 2
Friday, 8/29
- Rancho Mirage at Coachella Valley
- La Quinta at Yucca Valley
- Xavier Prep at Desert Hot Springs
- San Bernardino at Cathedral City
- Palm Desert at Central
- Palm Springs at Grand Terrace
- Shadow Hills at Palo Verde Valley
- Indio at Fullerton
- San Jacinto Valley Academy at Desert Mirage
- DCA at Riverside Prep
WEEK 3
Thursday, 9/4
- Serrano at Xavier Prep
- Yucca Valley at Cathedral City
- DHS at Citrus Hill
- Indio at Rialto
Friday, 9/5
- Palm Springs at Coachella Valley
- Elsinore at Palm Desert
- Citrus Valley at La Quinta
- Tahquitz at Rancho Mirage
- Yucaipa at Shadow Hills
- 29 Palms at Lakeside
- Desert Mirage at DCA
WEEK 4
Thursday, 9/11
- Palm Springs at Colton
- Rancho Mirage at Ramona
Friday, 9/12
- Palm Desert at Yucaipa
- La Quinta at Hesperia
- DHS at Shadow Hills
- Cathedral City at Xavier Prep
- Yucca Valley at Chaffey
- Rubidoux at 29 Palms
- Coachella Valley at Palo Verde Valley
- Western Christian at Indio
- DCA at San Jacinto Valley Academy
- Desert Chapel at Nordhoff
Saturday, 9/13
- Desert Mirage at Temecula Prep
WEEK 5
Thursday, 9/18
- Lynwood at La Quinta
- Yucaipa at Palm Springs
- Desert Mirage at Mendez
- CMI at DCA
Friday, 9/19
- Yucca Valley at Xavier Prep
- Jurupa Hills at Rancho Mirage
- Palm Desert at Redlands
- Central at Coachella Valley
- San Gorgonio at Indio
- Arroyo Valley at Cathedral City
- Shadow Hills at Patriot
- Big Bear at DHS
- 29 Palms at West Valley
- Desert Chapel at Nuview Bridge
WEEK 6
Friday, 9/26
- DHS at Yucca Valley
- Desert Mirage at 29 Palms
- San Gorgonio at Cathedral City
- Valley View at Coachella Valley
- Indio at West Valley
- SJDL at Desert Chapel
- La Quinta at Central
WEEK 7
Thursday, 10/2
- Desert Mirage at Coachella Valley
- CMI at Desert Chapel
Friday, 10/3
- Palm Desert at Xavier Prep
- Palm Springs at La Quinta
- Shadow Hills at Rancho Mirage
- Banning at Yucca Valley
- DHS at 29 Palms
- Cathedral City at Indio
- Nuview Bridge at DCA
WEEK 8
Friday, 10/10
- Rancho Mirage at Palm Desert
- Xavier Prep at La Quinta
- Shadow Hills at Palm Springs
- 29 Palms at Banning
- Desert Chapel at DCA
WEEK 9
Thursday, 10/16
- Palm Desert at Shadow Hills
- 29 Palms at Indio
Friday, 10/17
- La Quinta at Rancho Mirage
- Xavier Prep at Palm Springs
- Yucca Valley at Coachella Valley
- Banning at DHS
- Cathedral City at Desert Mirage
- Hamilton at DCA
- SJVA at Desert Chapel
WEEK 10
Friday, 10/24
- Palm Springs at Palm Desert
- Shadow Hills at La Quinta
- Rancho Mirage at Xavier Prep
- Coachella Valley at 29 Palms
- Indio at Yucca Valley
- Desert Mirage at DHS
- Cathedral City at Banning
- DCA at Viewpoint
- Desert Chapel at Vasquez
WEEK 11
Thursday, 10/30
- La Quinta at Palm Desert
- Rancho Mirage at Palm Springs
- Xavier Prep at Shadow Hills
- Banning at Desert Mirage
Friday, 10/31
- Coachella Valley at Indio
- 29 Palms at Yucca Valley
- DHS at Cathedral City
- DCA at Vasquez
- Desert Chapel at Hamilton
CIF-SS PLAYOFFS - First round
- TBD
