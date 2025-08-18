Cathedral City police cite seven drivers at weekend checkpoint

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Cathedral City police cited seven drivers during a DUI and driver's license checkpoint held over the weekend, authorities said today.

The checkpoint was held from 6 a.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday at Ramon and Roundup roads, with support from Desert Hot Springs Police Department, according to Sgt. Daniel Anes.

Of the 471 vehicles screened, six drivers were cited for allegedly driving without a license and one driver was cited for allegedly not having a license in their possession, Anes said.

The checkpoint location was based on history of DUI-related crashes and arrests within the city.

Funding for the operation was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.