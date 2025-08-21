Skip to Content
News

2025 high school football season starts with three local teams in respective opener

KESQ
By
New
Published 10:17 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The 2025 high school football season is officially underway.

Thursday featured three local teams - Rancho Mirage, Yucca Valley and Desert Hot Springs - all in their respective openers.

  • Christian (El Cajon) at Rancho Mirage
  • Arrowhead Christian 7 at Yucca Valley 48
  • Desert Hot Springs 32 at Rubidoux 14

Be sure to join us every Friday night throughout the season for the Best Local Sports Show on News Channel 3.

Our yearly high school football show will have LIVE reports, highlights, scores, interviews, and much more.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school football.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content