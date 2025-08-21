2025 high school football season starts with three local teams in respective opener

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The 2025 high school football season is officially underway.

Ball is back! The 2025 high school football season gets underway TONIGHT with three local teams in action. We'll have highlights, scores and much more from all three games! 🏈🏟️📺 pic.twitter.com/Qzs73mF7CK — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) August 21, 2025

Thursday featured three local teams - Rancho Mirage, Yucca Valley and Desert Hot Springs - all in their respective openers.

Christian (El Cajon) at Rancho Mirage

at Rancho Mirage Arrowhead Christian 7 at Yucca Valley 48

7 at Desert Hot Springs 32 at Rubidoux 14

Be sure to join us every Friday night throughout the season for the Best Local Sports Show on News Channel 3.

Our yearly high school football show will have LIVE reports, highlights, scores, interviews, and much more.

Looking forward to the new high school football season starting tonight. Friendly reminder to all, this is high school sports. Everyone is doing the best they can -- players, coaches, refs, and media included. This is meant to be fun. So, let's have some.https://t.co/Zc32e1PIRR — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) August 21, 2025

