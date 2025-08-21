Meet Mesh Screen Printing: The small desert company creating merch for some of Goldenvoice’s largest music festivals in the Coachella Valley

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- A small business in Palm Springs is now responsible for pumping out some of the hottest shirts at music festivals around the Coachella Valley. In fact, Mesh Screen Printing is not only synonymous for having some of the most recognizable merch at summer festivals like Splash House, the company has now also become the new trendsetter for products that are sold at the biggest music festivals around the world.

The business, owned and operated by a local artist known as "Chase Prints", has been on a meteoric rise for two years now. Chase says his success was largely bolstered by Goldenvoice, who began a vital partnership with Mesh Screen Printing in 2023. Since then, Mesh has been running the merchandise production for Goldenvoice festivals including, Coachella, Stagecoach, and Desert Air.

Chase added before the partnership, he was already printing for big brands like “Awful Lot Of Cough Syrup” “Rowing Blazers” “The Shag” “Monty’s Good Burger” “Vans” “Nike” “Redbull” “Patron” “Brownies & Lemonade” and more, but it was really Goldenvoice who brought the small desert screen printing company into the global spotlight.

"I've been at this for ten years now," said Chase, who built the company from the ground up. "I started by printing out of the back of my retail store “The Bamn Camp Store”, making my own merch for the shop." After a while, the artist says friends of his started asking him to print their merch, which lead to more clients and customers over time, but the journey took a turbulent turn.

"I worked at another local print company for about 2 years where I realized I was being taking advantage of," said Chase. "So I ended up making the choice to quit in 2023 and do my own thing. I purchased a new press, moved into a warehouse and pressed go." From there, Chase laid the foundation of Mesh Screen Printing brick by brick, or in his case, t-shit by t-shirt. Chase says he had one goal in mind: to eventually work with Goldenvoice.

"I knew being a brand new print shop with nothing to show for was going to be the hardest part," said Chase."I had to prove to myself that I could do it. So I figured I would start small."

That's when Chase took aim at Splash House the largest Summer music festival in Palm Springs. Founded by Tyler McLean in 2013, Chased zeroed in on the festival, working to get his merch sold at the on site shops.

"I spent days on Instagram going through Goldenvoice's followers," said Chase. "I was looking for the big dogs, and that’s where I found Tyler. It started with a simple follow, and a few emails, but never heard back. I never gave up though."

After one year, Chase eventually heard back, and this time it wasn't just from McLean, it was from Goldenvoice.

"I thought to myself, this it my time," said Chase. "This is my shot."

Chase says Goldenvoice tasked Mesh Screen Printing with producing a majority of the merchandise for Splash House 2024, which then lead to their partnership being renewed for 2025. Chase believes this is only the beginning of a long-standing partnership, and says that he owes Goldenvoice and McLean a tremendous amount of gratitude for highlighting and putting their faith in his small desert business. Chase also hopes his story inspires the next generation of young and hungry entrepreneurs to never limit their dreams.

"Goldenvoice has helped my company tremendously," said Chase. "Since giving me the opportunity to print for them, they have opened doors for me that I wouldn’t even think would be possible in the time my shops been around."

To learn more about Mesh Screen Printing and their services, click here.