Reactions to monsoonal rain across the Coachella Valley

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - News Channel 3's weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for the Coachella Valley.

Parts of the Coachella Valley experienced some monsoonal rain and thunderstorms throughout the region.

Larry Gurley, Coachella Valley resident, said showers dampened sidewalks and provided some relief from summer heat.

"I love it. All of this works for me right now," Gurley said.

He said he takes safety precautions on the road in these conditions.

"Keep a complete good distance from the car in front of you," Gurley said.

