College of the Desert’s new President looking forward to upcoming new school year

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Monday was "Roadrunners' Welcome Day" at College of the Desert ahead of the new semester, which begins on September 2nd.

Students received their printed schedules, and go to learn about educational opportunities on campus.

COD's new President says the upcoming year will include several changes.

Progress is being made on the new Palm Springs campus, and the expansion of its Indio campus.

President Val Martinez Garcia says, "We're also looking at new programs for artificial intelligence, and looking for ways to enhance work-based training. Our students are deserving to be prepared for jobs for tomorrow."

Martinez Garcia adds there is also a renewed focus on student support, including counseling and financial aid.

