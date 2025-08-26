Skip to Content
News

Study finds Mediterranean diet, along with exercise, helps prevent type 2 diabetes

By
Updated
today at 7:33 PM
Published 7:28 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A new study found the Mediterranean diet combined with exercise could prevent type 2 diabetes.

Researchers from Harvard studied nearly 5,000 adults over six years.

Those who ate a traditional Mediterranean diet consisting of more fruits, vegetables, nuts, and olive oil showed a 31 percent reduction in type 2 diabetes.

Those people also took part in regular physical activity.

The study found the anti-inflammatory effect of the diet has significant benefits.

Desert Regional Center for Weight Management Clinical Dietician Belinda Figueroa says, "That is one of the diets that I do educate my patients on, because it has been effective. So we do kind of push that way of eating."

In addition, researchers say the Mediterranean diet may also help to protect against Alzheimer's disease and cancer.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Peter Daut

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content