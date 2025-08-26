Study finds Mediterranean diet, along with exercise, helps prevent type 2 diabetes

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A new study found the Mediterranean diet combined with exercise could prevent type 2 diabetes.

Researchers from Harvard studied nearly 5,000 adults over six years.

Those who ate a traditional Mediterranean diet consisting of more fruits, vegetables, nuts, and olive oil showed a 31 percent reduction in type 2 diabetes.

Those people also took part in regular physical activity.

The study found the anti-inflammatory effect of the diet has significant benefits.

Desert Regional Center for Weight Management Clinical Dietician Belinda Figueroa says, "That is one of the diets that I do educate my patients on, because it has been effective. So we do kind of push that way of eating."

In addition, researchers say the Mediterranean diet may also help to protect against Alzheimer's disease and cancer.