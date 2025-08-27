Skip to Content
City of Indio announces family-friendly event honoring Hispanic heritage

today at 1:43 PM
INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The city of Indio will host a free, family-friendly event next month celebrating Hispanic heritage and culture in the downtown area.

The event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 at 82881 Miles Ave., city officials said. It will feature live entertainment, a piñata-making station for children, a kids zone and local food vendors highlighting culinary traditions.

"Indio is a city rooted in culture, family and tradition and !Viva Indio! is out way of honoring the contributions of the Hispanic community while a creating a space for everyone to come together and celebrate,'' Mayor Glenn Miller said.

More information is available at indio.org.

