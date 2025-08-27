Skip to Content
New curbside seating at Palm Springs International Airport reflect PSP’s original design elements

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The multi-million dollar makeover at Palm Springs International Airport now includes some nods to its original midcentury modern design.

The airport worked with the son of the original architect Donald Wexler to custom order two circular "UFO" bench planters, ten concrete benches, and six matching receptacles that are authentic to the original 1960s terminal design.

The project took about a year.

PSP says it wanted to preserve its architectural heritage, and the response from travelers has been overwhelmingly positive.

PSP Communications and Marketing Specialist Jake Ingrassia says, "We really hearken to that old time of flying, the Golden Era. It's PSP's roots, it's our history. So to be restoring these aspects of the airport, people are thrilled and we love seeing the response."

Discussions about restoring the airport's original aesthetic had been ongoing for years.

For more information on the projects at PSP, visit flypsp.com/progress/.

Peter Daut

