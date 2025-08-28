Firebirds announce changes for a ‘fan-centric’ game day experience

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds are reflecting on their first three seasons, and making changes geared toward a better fan experience ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

The Senior Vice President of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds, John Page, said officials heard concerns from fans about the high cost of attending games. One area they recognized the need for change was parking prices, and now they've developed a solution.

Fans who purchase parking in advance on the ParkWhiz app can access parking in the general Main Lot for $20, with increasing rates on the day of the game.

It's not just parking prices decreasing, the Firebirds are offering low-cost food and beverage items with The Oasis during happy hour. This will include $5 draft beer, $10 wine and a variety of menu items, like combo meal offerings, under $10. Officials said there will be additional "pocket-friendly" food and beverage items at other concession locations throughout the arena.

For families in the Valley, hoping to attend games during the week, puck drop will now be earlier at 6:30 p.m. for games Monday through Thursday. Happy hour events during those days will also start early, at 5:30 p.m., at The Oasis.

These are just some of the offerings The Coachella Valley Firebirds are changing to improve what officials call the "fan-centric" game day experience.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from the Senior Vice President of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds on these changes for fans.