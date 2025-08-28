Palm Springs airport invests $400K to install 80 EV chargers by next year

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A roughly $400,000 project of installing 80 Level 2 electric vehicle chargers at a parking lot in Palm Springs International Airport was announced today.

"Palm Springs International Airport is proud to meet the new standard for sustainability and convenience with the installation of 80 EV chargers right at the terminal,'' said Harry Barrett Jr., executive director of aviation at PSP, in a statement.

The charges were scheduled to be completed and in use by early next year in parking Lot B, in front of the terminal.

The project aims to support the airport's sustainability initiatives using airport-generated revenue, officials said.

More information can be found at flypsp.com/progress/.