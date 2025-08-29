Experts say gas prices are down, and roads will be busy this Labor Day holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KESQ) - The Labor Day travel rush is here, and the Auto Club says millions of Americans will be taking road trips this weekend.

But there is some good news for drivers when it comes to gas prices. Right now, the state average is $4.59 a gallon, which is down from $4.62 a gallon a year ago.

Here in Riverside County, drivers are paying about $4.47 a gallon, which is still higher than the national average by more than a dollar.

Experts say you can expect the roads to be busy.

Auto Club of Southern California Spokesperson Anlleyn Venegas says, "We did see an increase over the last two weeks on gas prices, but we're still going to be paying less than a year ago, and that always motivates drivers to take those last minute road trips during these holiday weekends."

