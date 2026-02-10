First-ever ‘Dancing with the Stars Con’ coming to Acrisure Arena

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – A celebration of all things Dancing With the Stars is coming to the Coachella Valley.

The first-ever Dancing with the Stars Con will be held from July 31 through August 2 at Acrisure Arena. The announcement was made on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

The three-day celebration of "Dancing with the Stars," produced by Faculty in association with BBC Studios, will feature appearances by beloved "Dancing with the Stars" professionals including Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Jan Ravnik, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart, plus former celebrity Mirrorball Champions and fan-favorite contestants including Hannah Brown, Danielle Fishel, Xochitl Gomez, Joey Graziadei, Elaine Hendrix, Rashad Jennings, Amanda Kloots, Whitney Leavitt, Phaedra Parks, Jojo Siwa, Johnny Weir, Rumer Willis, Kristi Yamaguchi, Ginger Zee, and legendary DWTS Judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli plus more to be announced.

Designed to celebrate the iconic television series and its passionate fan base, Dancing with the Stars Con will offer two live dance performances featured on the ballroom floor, interactive live panels with your DWTS favorites, interactive photo experiences, exhibits, Q&A sessions, exclusive merchandise and unique fan experiences inspired by the hit show that’s just celebrated 20 years on air!

“We are so excited to bring Dancing with the Stars fans a truly once-in-a-lifetime event. For the first time ever, we’ll assemble the largest cast of pro dancers, Mirrorball Champions, and fan-favorite celebrities from throughout the show’s twenty-year history for an action-packed, full-weekend experience that will thrill audiences. When everyone is under one roof, anything can happen — and we can’t wait to bring the ballroom to life this summer in Palm Springs.” – Jared Paul, Faculty Productions

“Dancing with the Stars has always been about more than just competition, it’s about courage, connection, and the unforgettable moments that bring people together through dance. For years our fans have been clamoring for even more ways to engage with the show, and we’re thrilled to have created this rare and immersive opportunity to experience the magic, the music, the movement, the emotion, and the heart that continues to make this show so special.” -Ryan O’Dowd, President of Unscripted, BBC Studios & Executive Producer, Dancing with the Stars

Tickets will be available starting with a Verizon presale (details below) and Mirrorball Member presale that begin Thursday, February 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Saturday, February 14 at 10am PST at ticketmaster.com, the official ticketing provider of Acrisure Arena.

VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for DANCING WITH THE STARS CON 2026 in the U.S – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale runs from Thursday, February 12 at 10am PST to Friday, February 13 at 10pm PST. Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.

MIRRORBALL MEMBER PRESALE: Fans who want early access to the best seats and VIP, can sign up for a Mirrorball Membership – this membership is FREE TO JOIN. Mirrorball Member Presale starts Thursday, February 12 at 12pm PST. Head to DWTSCON.COM to sign up now.

VIP: VIP Packages and VIP Upgrades will be available for DWTS CON 2026. VIP packages and upgrades vary and may include solo or group photos with a selection of DWTS CON talent, VIP Hospitality Area, Friday welcome event with select DWTS CON talent, Exclusive Merch, crowd free shopping and much more. Head to DWTSCON.COM for more information

TRAVEL & ACCOMMODATIONS: Traveling in from out of town? DWTS CON is working with a variety of hotels in the greater Palm Springs area to get discounted rates for DWTS CON attendees. DWTSCON.COM for details.