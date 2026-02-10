How school districts are protecting students after Riverside County confirms first measles case of 2026

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The county announced the first confirmed measles case of the year in western Riverside County Monday evening.

Health officials with Riverside University Health System Public Health said the case involved a child who was not vaccinated for measles and had no recent history of international or out-of-state travel.

It comes amid other reported cases in Southern California. According to the state's Department of Public Health, nine cases of measles have been confirmed in recent weeks in California. Measles in Orange, Los Angeles, and San Bernardino counties are included in that tally.

Local school districts, like Palm Springs Unified, said they have very high vaccination rates and no current cases. We're speaking with district leaders on what's being done to protect students and what their recommendations are to prevent potential spread in the valley's youth.

