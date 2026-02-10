Skip to Content
Nancy Guthrie billboards posted in Palm Springs area as search continues

today at 7:31 PM
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The FBI has released new surveillance video of a subject in the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie — the mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie.

Investigators said they were about to pull video from residual data after it was believed to be lost.

The images show an armed individual who appears to be tampering with a camera at Nancy's front door the morning she vanished.

This is now day 10 in the search for Nancy, who investigators said was abducted from her Arizona home.

The case has sparked a massive investigation with law enforcement working around the clock to find her and identify the person seen in the video.

As the search expands, the FBI is taking the message across state lines.

Billboards featuring Nancy's case are now up. Including some in Palm Springs.

The FBI said they hope this campaign will lead to the crucial piece of information that helps bring Nancy home.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing live coverage starting at 4:30 p.m.

Shay Lawson

