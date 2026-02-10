Nancy Guthrie billboards posted in Palm Springs area as search continues

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The FBI has released new surveillance video of a subject in the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie — the mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie.

Investigators said they were about to pull video from residual data after it was believed to be lost.

The images show an armed individual who appears to be tampering with a camera at Nancy's front door the morning she vanished.

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:



Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

This is now day 10 in the search for Nancy, who investigators said was abducted from her Arizona home.

The case has sparked a massive investigation with law enforcement working around the clock to find her and identify the person seen in the video.

As the search expands, the FBI is taking the message across state lines.

Billboards featuring Nancy's case are now up. Including some in Palm Springs.

The FBI said they hope this campaign will lead to the crucial piece of information that helps bring Nancy home.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

