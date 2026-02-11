Family reports the remains of missing teen T’neya Tovar found

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) -T’neya Tovar’s mother tells News Channel Three that the Imperial County Coroner confirmed her daughter’s death.

Charro Tovar says the Coroner informed her that remains found near the Salton Sea area in December were confirmed to be T’neya’s.

Authorities have not yet publicly confirmed this information. We have reached out to the Coroner’s Office and other officials for independent verification and are awaiting further details.

The FBI confirmed earlier this week that they were investigating the missing person's case. We have also reached out to them for the latest on the investigation.

Our hearts are with T’neya’s family as they face this devastating loss. We will continue to provide updates as this rapidly developing situation unfolds.