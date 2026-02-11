LA Galaxy collaborates with CVUSD to motivate and inspire migrant student athletes

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Coachella Valley Unified School District migrant student-athletes were given the unique and exclusive opportunity Wednesday, to meet with LA Galaxy soccer club players, amid the ongoing 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational preseason Major League Soccer tournament at Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Students attended the LA Galaxy vs. St. Louis City SC match, followed by a "fireside chat" with LA Galaxy players, moderated by broadcast announcer Joe Tutino.

The district says the unique experience was designed to inspire and motivate students through athletics, mentorship, and direct engagement with professional athletes.

The Coachella Valley Invitational, featuring MLS and NWSL teams, is being held at the Empire Polo Club from February 7th thru the 21st.

The CVI will host 12 Major League Soccer (MLS) and 9 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) teams, making it CVI's largest event ever.

Participating clubs will be Austin FC, Bay FC, San Jose Earthquakes, D.C. United, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Chicago Fire FC, New York City FC, Sporting Kansas City, Kansas City Current, San Diego Wave FC, Denver Summit, St. Louis City SC, Angel City FC, Portland Timbers, Portland Thorns, Minnesota United FC, Charlotte FC, Houston Dash, Utah Royals FC and Seattle Reign FC.

