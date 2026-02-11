Palm Springs officials review Prescott Preserve fire

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs city leaders are taking a closer look at last week’s Prescott Preserve fire.

The blaze broke out Sunday, Feb. 1, burning about three and a half acres and nearly 100 palm trees before firefighters stopped its advance.

At Wednesday night’s City Council meeting, Fire Chief Paul Alvarado presented an after‑action report detailing how crews contained the fire despite several challenges.

According to the report, heavy natural fuels in the preserve and limited access to water made the initial attack more difficult. Alvarado said a rapid response from Palm Springs firefighters along with mutual‑aid support prevented the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

City officials also outlined ongoing work by Code Compliance teams, who are overseeing vegetation removal and defensible‑space improvements throughout the preserve as part of long‑term mitigation efforts.

Several residents have called for stronger prevention measures, including more frequent inspections of an aging clubhouse located on the property.

City leaders said they plan to meet with members of the Mesquite Country Club next week to discuss next steps. A full follow‑up report is expected as officials evaluate long‑term safety and fire‑prevention strategies for the area.

At the meeting, Fire Chief Paul Alvarado told council members, “The cause of the fire is undetermined, although human caused in origin could not be ruled out.”