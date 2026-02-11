Riverside County Fair and Date Festival set to open Thursday

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) –It’s that time of the year again: the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is back, with three weekends of fun. for our friends and our families, from February 12th through March 1st!

The Fair runs from February 12th through March 1st. This year’s theme “Return to the Oasis” incorporates 78 years of heritage and Fair traditions.

On Thursday, the official opening will be held at 2:20 pm with the blessing of the dates ceremony at Gate 1 at the Fairgrounds located on the 82-000 block of Highway 111 in Indio.

“The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is always a great time,” said Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “Every year, we work to improve our Fair and bring more engagement and new events and new ideas to enjoy. I invite all of you, who live throughout Riverside County and beyond, to come visit.”

This is the fourth year that Pickering Events, LLC has operated the Fair and the Riverside County Fairgrounds in a partnership with Riverside County.

Monday, February 16 is the annual President’s Day Grand Parade, featuring Grand Marshals Grant Flores and “Gucci” Manny Flores, professional boxers from Coachella. The parade steps off at 9 a.m. at Highway 111 and Arabia Street in Indio.

Information on special promotions, fair events and ticket prices can be found at www.datefest.org.