I-TEAM: Fair for all?

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The Riverside County Fair and Date Festival is officially underway in Indio — but for some Coachella Valley families, celebration is colliding with concern.

As tens of thousands are expected to attend the annual event, recent immigration enforcement activity across the valley is causing some residents to think twice about going.

“I’m not sure if I’m going to go,” one local woman told News Channel 3, saying she has personally witnessed ICE activity in the area — and was even stopped herself despite being a U.S. citizen.

So, should fairgoers be worried?

News Channel 3 spoke with local police, fair officials, and state and federal leaders about what’s planned — and what families should know before heading out.

Indio Police say they do not participate in immigration enforcement and are not aware of any planned federal activity at the fairgrounds. Meanwhile, Congressman Raul Ruiz says fear in immigrant communities is very real.

We break down the concerns, the official response, and what fairgoers should know.

