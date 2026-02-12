Indio family of 3 speaks out on recovery after house fire

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - An Indio family is left picking up the pieces after a devastating house fire destroyed their familial home, car and nearly all their belongings.

Marina Garcia says her family, including her one-year-old son, are now left without a home after Monday's fire.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. at the 82200 block of Kenner Avenue and was shortly contained by CalFire units.

If you'd like to support the family as they rebuild their home, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuilding-after-indio-house-fire.

Tonight, News Channel 3 is speaking with the family as they look ahead to rebuilding.