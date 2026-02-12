Palm Springs airport launches online portal for finding lost and found items

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs International Airport launched an online portal today designed for travelers to view found items in real time.

In partnership with Liff Happens, a digital lost-and-found software platform, PSP is the first airport to implement this service. The company was mainly used at major events and destinations worldwide, including Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival, Stagecoach Festival, Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo and EDC.

"Every touchpoint matter when it comes to our guests' experience, and this is a meaningful improvement,'' Executive Director of Aviation Harry Barrett, Jr., said in a statement. ``By partnering with Liff Happens, we're reducing the stress and uncertainty that comes lost items while making it easier for travelers to recover them."

Officials said the platform catalogs items using photos and key descriptive details and masks personal information for security reasons. Once a guest can verify ownership of an item, the person can securely finish the claim process and have their belongings shipped to a residence or to a preferred address.

"We're excited to partner with Palm Springs Airport as our first airport client,'' Benji Friedl, Co-Founder of Liff Happens, said in a statement. "Airports present a unique opportunity to improve the lost and found experience at scale, and PSP is leading the way by putting convenience and guest experience first."

The online portal can be found at flyPSP.com/lost.