Second generation holocaust survivor speaks at local high school

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Rancho Mirage High School will welcome a special guest speaker on Thursday, February 12, as Michele Gold, a second-generation Holocaust survivor, shares her family’s powerful story with students.

During her presentation, Gold will recount her mother’s journey beginning with her childhood in Leipzig, Germany, her escape to safety through the Kindertransport program, and her life after World War II.

The Kindertransport, a rescue effort that brought thousands of Jewish children to safety in Great Britain before the outbreak of the war, remains one of the most significant humanitarian efforts of the era.

The assemblies are designed for sophomores who are currently studying World War II in their World History classes and reading Night by Elie Wiesel in English.

Gold’s presentation will provide students with a deeply personal perspective that complements their classroom learning and brings historical events into a human context.