Skip to Content
News

Second generation holocaust survivor speaks at local high school

KESQ
By
Published 10:11 AM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Rancho Mirage High School will welcome a special guest speaker on Thursday, February 12, as Michele Gold, a second-generation Holocaust survivor, shares her family’s powerful story with students.

During her presentation, Gold will recount her mother’s journey beginning with her childhood in Leipzig, Germany, her escape to safety through the Kindertransport program, and her life after World War II.

The Kindertransport, a rescue effort that brought thousands of Jewish children to safety in Great Britain before the outbreak of the war, remains one of the most significant humanitarian efforts of the era.

The assemblies are designed for sophomores who are currently studying World War II in their World History classes and reading Night by Elie Wiesel in English.

Gold’s presentation will provide students with a deeply personal perspective that complements their classroom learning and brings historical events into a human context.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Timothy Foster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.