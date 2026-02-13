Measles Outbreak reported in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE, CA- County health officials are alerting residents of a measles outbreak connected with an earlier case in Western Riverside County.

According to Riverside County Public Health officials, an additional Western Riverside County adult and child with possible links to the first case have tested positive for measles. This marks a localized outbreak of three total confirmed cases of measles in Riverside County for 2026.

According to the news bulletin sent out Friday morning, the adult provided a verbal report of vaccination for measles; the child was not vaccinated. Both are recovering in their respective homes.

"These additional cases of measles underscore the disease’s highly contagious nature,” said Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the nose and throat mucus of an infected person. It can spread to others through coughing and sneezing.

“Now is the perfect time to make sure you and your family are vaccinated against measles,” said Dr. Chevinsky.

To get vaccinated, talk to your healthcare provider or visit one of Public Health’s upcoming vaccine clinics. All clinics accept walk-in appointments. Cost and eligibility vary. For questions and clinic locations, please call (951) 358-7125