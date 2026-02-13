Valentine’s Day civil ceremonies not in play at RivCo offices this year

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County residents hoping to tie the knot in civil ceremonies at county offices tomorrow for Valentine's Day will have to postpone their plans until after the Presidents Day holiday weekend because county facilities will be closed to the public.

"Valentine's Day is on a Saturday this year, and we're giving our staff the time off,'' county Assessor-Clerk-Recorder spokeswoman Emma Miller told City News Service. "There won't be any ceremonies conducted by our office on Saturday."

While county clerks in neighboring Orange and San Diego counties are making accommodations despite the weekend time frame, civil ceremonies at Riverside County offices will have to wait until at least Tuesday, Feb. 17. Monday is Presidents Day, which county government will observe, as it did for Lincoln's Birthday on Thursday, suspending most non-public safety operations.

Miller said the county has "exciting" plans for celebrity-hosted civil ceremonies on an undisclosed date at the landmark 14th Street Chapel in downtown Riverside. Announcements were pending.

During past Valentine's Days, civil ceremonies officiated by certified wedding commissioners from the clerk's office were available at the Riverside Gateway office, as well as offices in Hemet, Palm Desert and Temecula. The numbers have varied, ranging from a few dozen to several hundred couples.

Additional details and answers to a slew of routine questions, as well as applications, can be found at www.rivcoacr.org/CivilMarriageCeremony.