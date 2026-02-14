Abraham Feinbloom arrested on murder charge in death of 17-year-old T’Neya Tovar

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KESQ) — A 51-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and death of 17-year-old T’Neya “TT” Tovar, according to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release issued Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Abraham Feinbloom, 51, was arrested Friday morning following the execution of a search warrant at a home in the 2800 block of Harlequin Court in Salton City T'Neya Tovar Press Release.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on February 13, members of the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team, working alongside the FBI, served a search warrant at the residence.

Officials say Feinbloom was observed jumping a fence in what appeared to be an attempt to evade law enforcement. He was immediately taken into custody and turned over to FBI agents for questioning while the residence was processed for evidence T'Neya Tovar Press Release.

Feinbloom was later arrested and booked into the Imperial County Jail on charges of 187(a) PC — Murder and 148(a)(1) PC — Resisting a Peace Officer.

He is being held without bail T'Neya Tovar Press Release.

The arrest comes one week after FBI agents initially searched the same home as part of the ongoing investigation.

On Friday, law enforcement officials from the FBI, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, and Riverside County Sheriff’s Canine Team were seen conducting operations at the property.

This development follows confirmation Thursday from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office that human remains found in Salton City in December were identified as T’Neya Tovar.

News Channel 3 first reported Wednesday that T’Neya’s mother, Charro Tovar, said the Imperial County Coroner informed her that remains discovered near the Salton Sea area in December had been confirmed as her daughter’s. Authorities formally confirmed the identification Thursday following DNA analysis.

Investigators say deputies initially responded on December 21, 2025, at approximately 4:22 p.m. to the area of Portsmouth Avenue and Newhaven Court in Vista Delmar after receiving a report of found human remains. Deputies located a human leg showing signs of decomposition.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Unit later developed a DNA profile, and on February 6, 2026, officials received a positive female DNA match. After obtaining a DNA sample from Tovar’s mother, rapid DNA analysis confirmed the remains belonged to T’Neya Tovar.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office described the case as a multi-agency investigation and thanked the FBI, Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, and the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office for their involvement T'Neya Tovar Press Release.

The Sheriff’s Office extended condolences to T’Neya’s family and all those impacted by what it described as a tragic event T'Neya Tovar Press Release.

Anyone with additional information related to the investigation is asked to contact Investigator Moreno with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office at (442) 265-2265.

The FBI previously confirmed a $10,000 reward remains active for information leading to a resolution in the case.

This remains an active investigation. News Channel 3 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.