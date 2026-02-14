Car show benefiting local cancer nonprofit rolls into Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) – Fighting cancer with a car show.

The Dr. George Charity Car Show returned to the delight of thousands of car enthusiasts on Saturday.

The Indian Wells Tennis Garden played host to the charity event as it marked its 23rd running as a Coachella Valley tradition. It's a joint effort between the Palm Springs Cruisin' Association, which organizes the event, and the Desert Cancer Foundation, the beneficiary of all proceeds generated by the car show.

Organizers said about 1,100 show cars took center stage for the thousands of spectators that come through the gates each year.

Over $1.5 million has been generated by the event over the years. The Desert Cancer Foundation said that money goes directly to helping those struggling to pay for cancer treatment in the Coachella Valley.

Executive Director of the Foundation, Mark Scheibach, said several of the volunteers at the event were facing their own cancer battles.

"We have some volunteers here today who are our clients, who we are helping through their cancer journey," Scheibach revealed. "And they love seeing the support that they receive and they like to give back in order to raise more funds for other people."

The show attracts enthusiasts from far and wide.

"This is very encouraging and very, very flattering that the people should come from out of the area to support this cause," said Ross McMullin, an ambassador for the Palm Springs Cruisin' Association.

It's all in memory of Dr. Sebastian George, who passed away 25 years ago. He was treating several members of the club before he passed in 2002. In the years after his death, the car club and foundation partnered to start the car show, which has now grown to what it is today.

The event kicked off at 9:00 a.m. with gates closing at 3:00 p.m. Organizers encouraged visitors and locals alike to check out the show – and if you missed it this year, don't worry. They said the car show drives back into town the second week of February annually, so mark your calendars for the next one.