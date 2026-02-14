FBI confirms arrest in T’Neya Tovar Investigation after remains identified in Salton City

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KESQ) The FBI has confirmed an arrest has been made in connection with the investigation into the disappearance and death of 17-year-old T’Neya “TT” Tovar.

The confirmation comes one week after FBI agents raided a home in Salton City connected to the case. Agents returned to that same property Friday, where several FBI officials, Imperial County Sheriff’s deputies, and members of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Canine Team were seen conducting additional operations.

Chief Deputy Murad Masad with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3's sister station KYMA a person was detained at the scene Friday.

News Channel 3 has reached out to Imperial County officials for further details on the arrest, including the identity of the individual taken into custody.

Imperial County Corrections tells News Channel 3 that an official mugshot and the name of the person arrested will not be released until Tuesday.

The FBI also confirmed the $10,000 reward for information leading to a resolution in the case remains active.

This latest development follows confirmation Thursday from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office that human remains found in Salton City in December were identified as T’Neya Tovar.

News Channel 3 first reported Wednesday that T’Neya’s mother, Charro Tovar, said the Imperial County Coroner informed her that remains discovered near the Salton Sea area in December had been confirmed as her daughter’s. At the time, authorities had not publicly verified the identification.

On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office formally confirmed the remains were Tovar’s following DNA analysis.

According to investigators, deputies responded on December 21, 2025, at approximately 4:22 p.m. to the area of Portsmouth Avenue and Newhaven Court in Vista Delmar after receiving a report of found human remains. Deputies located a human leg showing signs of decomposition.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Unit took over the investigation and sent the remains to a forensic pathologist. Officials said the pathologist was initially unable to determine the sex, age, or race of the remains.

In the weeks that followed, investigators developed a DNA profile and searched neighboring agencies’ databases for a match. On February 6, 2026, the Sheriff’s Office Scientific Investigations Unit received a positive female DNA match. After contacting Tovar’s mother and obtaining a DNA sample, rapid DNA analysis confirmed the remains belonged to T’Neya Tovar.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation remains ongoing and is working in partnership with the FBI.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Investigator Moreno with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office at (442) 265-2265.

You can also contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

This remains an active investigation. News Channel 3 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.